Reggie Jackson Rumors: Clippers FA Targeted by Knicks, Celtics, Pelicans, Nuggets

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

Reggie Jackson, fresh off a superb postseason, is going to have his fair share of suitors in free agency.

According to The Athletic's Sam Amick, the Los Angeles Clippers "want to re-sign" the veteran point guard, but a source told him that Jackson is "expected to receive serious interest from New Orleans if—when?—the Pelicans miss out on Kyle Lowry."

The New York Knicks, Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets are also reportedly interested in potentially signing Jackson.

Jackson, 31, was a revelation for the shorthanded Clippers in the postseason, averaging 17.8 points and 3.4 assists while shooting 48.4 percent from the field and 40.8 percent from three. With Kawhi Leonard forced to miss the Western Conference Finals after suffering a partial ACL tear, Jackson averaged 20.3 points in the series.

While the Clippers lost in six games to the Suns, the series was tight in no small part due to Jackson's efforts.

Before Jackson's Clippers tenure, injuries had derailed his once promising career. He averaged 18.8 points and 6.2 assists per game with the Detroit Pistons in 2015-16 while leading them to the postseason, which looked like a marker of great things to come.

But one injury after another stalled those plans, and the Pistons eventually bought him out in February 2020. He went on to sign with the Clippers two days later, but he didn't flash in his first go-around with the team like he did in this year's postseason.

Jackson made himself some money in those playoffs, though. A reunion with the Clippers would make sense. He and Paul George are close friends, per ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, and he clearly enjoyed his time with the team.

"Honestly, this team has empowered me," Jackson told Shelburne. "I've gone through my career trying to make the right play and not necessarily just being myself and coming out and playing the game. But the more I just continue to be myself, the more this team empowered me to be myself, I've been able to find success."

However, the Clippers are going to have competition for him, as plenty of teams are set to miss out on the Kyle Lowry sweepstakes and will still need help at point guard.