Simone Biles to Compete in Balance Beam Final in Return to 2021 Tokyo Olympics

AP Photo/Gregory Bull

Simone Biles will compete in Tuesday's balance beam final at the 2021 Summer Olympics after previously withdrawing from four events to focus on her mental health.

USA Gymnastics announced Biles would be competing in the event Monday. She took bronze in the event at the 2016 Summer Games in Rio de Janeiro.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

