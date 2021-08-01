Warriors Rumors: GSW Would Only Trade Assets for Unnamed Player Who Is 'Unavailable'

Robert Gauthier

The Golden State Warriors have a lot of intriguing potential trade assets in Andrew Wiggins, James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody. But they are reportedly being very selective about which type of player they'd want in exchange for those four.

According to Kendra Andrews of NBC Sports, "sources within the Golden State organization told NBC Sports Bay Area that there is only one player they’d be willing to give all of that away for. And that player isn’t even available yet."

So who is this mystery man? Andrews speculated it could be Washington Wizards star guard Bradley Beal. All reporting regarding Beal has been that he plans to remain in Washington this season:

The Dubs could also potentially have eyes for Portland Trail Blazers superstar point guard Damian Lillard, should he decide to request a trade this offseason. Lillard hasn't done so yet, though he hasn't exactly denied the possibility that he could request a move at some point, either.

"I'll start off the rip and say it’s not true," Lillard told reporters in mid-July about rumors suggesting he was preparing to request a trade. "I said the last time I spoke to guys that a lot of things are being said and it hasn't come from me. No. 1 it's not true and secondly, I also say that I haven't made any firm decision on what my future will be. There's really no need for anyone else to speak for me, or report this or that. If there's something to be said, I'll speak directly with my team."

A Lillard-Steph Curry backcourt may not be the cleanest fit. Certainly it would be rough on the defensive end. But the sheer scoring potential of a Lillard, Curry and Klay Thompson trio would be incredible.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Of course, it's always possible the Warriors have some other player in mind, some other mystery star they're hoping might be looking for a change of scenery. Given that most of the rumors this offseason have centered on Beal and Lillard, however, it seems likely the mystery man is one of those two.