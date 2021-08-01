Jerry Jones Says Cowboys Opener vs. Tom Brady, Bucs Is 'David Against Goliath'

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys have been the biggest franchise in football for decades, but owner Jerry Jones sees Week 1 opponent Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the heavyweight in their Sept. 9 battle.

"We're going to have a lot of prayer, so we could get the courage to show up," Jones joked on Back Together Saturday (via Adam Maya of NFL.com). "Let me tell you this: World champion Tom Brady, Tampa, great atmosphere—what a better opportunity to step up there and be David against Goliath."

The Cowboys are currently six-point underdogs against the reigning Super Bowl champions, per DraftKings.

Dallas should have high expectations heading into the year with Dak Prescott returning from his season-ending leg injury, although the defense still has major question marks after allowing the fifth-most points in the NFL in 2020. Tampa Bay, meanwhile, returns nearly every important player from the squad that dominated the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl. Quarterback Tom Brady will begin his quest for an eighth career championship.

It still might be a stretch for anyone to be considered a Goliath against the Cowboys, the most valuable sports team in the world. It's not exactly the same as Alabama taking on Mercer on Sept. 11 this year.

The Buccaneers also opened last season with a loss to the division rival New Orleans Saints, which shows how you finish is much more important than how you start.