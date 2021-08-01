Medical Examiner: Man Allegedly Attacked by Skateboarder Terry Kennedy Dies at Age 23

David Livingston/Getty Images

Josiah Kassahun, the man allegedly attacked by skateboarder Terry Kennedy at an Illinois motel Tuesday, has died from his injuries. He was 23.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed the news to TMZ Sports on Sunday. Kennedy, who was arrested and charged with aggravated battery in a public place and threatening a public official, could now face a manslaughter or murder charge as a result of Kassahun's death, per TMZ.

