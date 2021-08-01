Qatar's Barshim, Italy's Tamberi Asked Judge to Share Olympic Men's High Jump Gold

Xavier Laine/Getty Images

Qatar's Mutaz Essa Barshim and Italy's Gianmarco Tamberi agreed to share the men's high jump gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday rather than have a jump-off to determine a single champion.

Reuters' Sudipto Ganguly noted the friendly rivals were having a conversation with Olympic officials about how to proceed when they both were unsuccessful in three attempts at 2.39 meters after all of the other contenders were eliminated. Barshim offered a solution.

"Can we have two golds?" Barshim asked. An official confirmed that was allowed.

"I look at him, he looks at me, and we know it. We just look at each other and we know, that is it, it is done. There is no need," Barshim said. "He is one of my best friends, not only on the track, but outside the track. We work together. This is a dream come true. It is the true spirit, the sportsman spirit, and we are here delivering this message."

Barshim, 30, was the favorite in the competition after taking gold in the high jump at the 2017 and 2019 World Championships. He won silver in the event at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Tamberi, 29, took gold at the 2016 European Championships but missed the Olympics that summer because of a broken ankle.

"After my injuries I just wanted to come back, but now I have this gold, it's incredible," the Italian said, per Ganguly. "I dreamed of this so many times. I was told in 2016 just before Rio there was a risk I wouldn't be able to compete any more. It's been a long journey."

Belarus' Maksim Nedasekau was the other podium finisher in the high jump, taking home bronze.

The United States had two athletes reach the final, JuVaughn Harrison (seventh place) and Shelby McEwen (12th).