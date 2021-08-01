Olympic Swimming 2021: Caeleb Dressel Sets 50M Freestyle Olympic Record for 4th Gold

AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Caeleb Dressel's historic run at the Tokyo Olympics continued Saturday with another gold-medal win.

The American superstar won the men's 50-meter freestyle final with an Olympic-record time of 21.07 seconds. Florent Manaudou took home the silver (21.55 seconds), followed closely by Bruno Fratus for the bronze (21.57 seconds).

Dressel has won four gold medals at the 2020 Games after his victory in the 50-meter freestyle.

Men's 50-Meter Freestyle Final Results

Gold: Caeleb Dressel, United States (21.07 seconds)

Silver: Florent Manaudou, France (21.55 seconds)

Bronze: Bruno Fratus, Brazil (21.57 seconds)

4th: Michael Andrew, United States (21.60 seconds)

5th: Kristian Gkolomeev, Greece (21.72 seconds)

6th: Benjamin Proud, Great Britain (21.72 seconds)

7th: Lorenzo Zazzeri, Italy (21.78 seconds)

8th: Thom de Boer, Netherlands (21.79 seconds)

Dressel is one of 14 athletes in history to win at least four gold medals at a single Olympics. He has also won gold in the 100-meter freestyle, 100-meter butterfly and 4x100-meter freestyle in Tokyo.

The 24-year-old was an overwhelming favorite to win the 50-meter freestyle. He finished first in the heat and semifinal to qualify for the final.

Dressel didn't have a great start off the block, but once he popped up to the surface, he went to work doing what he does best.

The finishing time between Dressel and runner-up Manaudou (.48 seconds) was twice as large as the time between Manaudou and Thom de Boer in eighth place (.24 seconds)

Dressel's time of 21.07 seconds obliterated the previous Olympic record set by Cesar Cielo of Brazil in 2008 (21.30 seconds).

After winning two gold medals at the 2016 Games, Dressel has become the breakout American star in Tokyo. His run isn't over yet with the opportunity to win a fifth gold medal in the men's 4x100 medley relay.

Manaudou has medaled in this event at three consecutive Olympics. The French star won gold in 2012 and silver in 2016. Gary Hall Jr. is the only other men's swimmer to accomplish that feat in the 50 meters (1996, 2000, 2004).

Fratus is Brazil's first medal winner in the men's 50-meter freestyle since Cielo won bronze at the London Games.