Lakers Rumors: Carmelo Anthony Interests Los Angeles in NBA Free Agency

Lakers Rumors: Carmelo Anthony Interests Los Angeles in NBA Free AgencyAugust 1, 2021
Old friends LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony might finally get their chance to play together on the same NBA team.
According to ESPN's Jordan Schultz, the Los Angeles Lakers have interest in signing the veteran forward this offseason:
Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report
<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Lakers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Lakers</a> are “very interested” in the prospect of signing Carmelo Anthony, per a league source. Melo has been linked to the Lakers as a possibility, given his friendship w/LeBron dating back to high school. Anthony drilled a career-best 40.9 percent from 3 last season w/Portland.
