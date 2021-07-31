Lakers Rumors: Carmelo Anthony Interests Los Angeles in NBA Free Agency

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Old friends LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony might finally get their chance to play together on the same NBA team.

According to ESPN's Jordan Schultz, the Los Angeles Lakers have interest in signing the veteran forward this offseason:

