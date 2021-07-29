Mets Trade Rumors: Kris Bryant, Javier Baez Remain Targets Ahead of Deadline

Cooper Neill/MLB via Getty Images

The breakup of the Chicago Cubs' core began in earnest Thursday as the 2016 World Series champions sent first baseman and franchise leader Anthony Rizzo to the New York Yankees for two minor league prospects.

That has all eyes on Chicago's North Side turning to Kris Bryant and Javier Baez, who are likely the next to go. According to SNY's Andy Martino, the New York Mets remain engaged on both infielders with one source telling Martino the Cubs look ready to do "something big" ahead of the deadline.

It's unclear which other teams remain in on the two perennial All-Stars.

Baez already stated a desire to play with the Mets in recent days. The impending unrestricted free agent has a friendship with New York shortstop Francisco Lindor and would be willing to move over to second base to reunite with him.

"If I go to the free agency, I would like to play with Francisco Lindor," Baez said during an interview with Mega 106.9 FM. "I loved playing with him in the World [Baseball] Classic. It is the only option I would take to play second base if it is to play with him; otherwise, I stay playing at shortstop."

Despite having a slightly down year, Baez is still slashing .245/.289/.483 with 22 home runs and 13 stolen bases.

Bryant, meanwhile, is in the midst of his best season since 2018 with a slash line of .267/.358/.503 with 18 home runs and 51 RBI. The third baseman and left fielder is also scheduled to reach unrestricted free agency this season.

The Mets could certainly use help at third base, where J.D. Davis, Luis Guillorme and Brandon Drury have each spent time throughout the year.

As Friday's MLB trade deadline nears, the Mets continue to circle in on the two stars, hoping to improve their National League East-leading lineup for a postseason run.