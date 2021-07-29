Mike Trout Angels Rookie Card Graded Mint 9 Sells for More than $1M

AP Photo/Alex Gallardo

A rare Mike Trout rookie card recently sold for more than $1 million in a private sale.

Per TMZ Sports, music producer DJ Skee bought the 2011 Mike Trout Topps Update "Platinum" card for close to $1.1 million in a deal brokered by PWCC marketplace.

The card received a grade of "Mint 9" by Beckett, the third-highest grade possible in the system.

The version of the card Skee purchased is stamped as 1/1 with a brief summary of Trout's professional career to that point:

"Many scouts had Mike at the top of their prospect checklists at the time of his promotion to the Angels in July 2011. Only 19 at the time, he was hitting .330 with nine home runs and 28 steals for Double-A Arkansas. The New Jersey born speedster debuted on July 8 vs. Seattle, then showed his wares the next night with his first hit and two runs scored."

Trout's cards have been among the most valuable collectors' items. A 2009 Bowman Chrome Draft Prospects Superfactor card featuring the three-time American League MVP sold for $3.93 million at auction in August.

The Angels selected Trout with the 25th pick in the 2009 Major League Baseball draft. The New Jersey native has gone on to become the best player of this generation. He has made the All-Star team nine times and has finished in the top five of AL MVP voting in each of the past nine seasons.