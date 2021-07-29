Chris Paul Rumors: Suns Star Expected to Seek 3-Year, $100M Contract If He Enters FA

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul has a $44.2 million player option for the 2021-22 season, a massive potential incoming payday. But if he chooses to opt out, he won't be lacking in lucrative offers.

According to Marc Berman of the New York Post, "league sources believe Paul would seek a three-year, $100 million package" in free agency.

