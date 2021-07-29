2021 NBA Draft Rumors: Rockets, Cavs Trending Toward Picking Jalen Green, Evan Mobley

Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images

The first few picks of the 2021 NBA draft are becoming clearer as we head into Thursday's event.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Houston Rockets "continue to trend toward" taking Jalen Green at No. 2 overall, followed by the Cleveland Cavaliers selecting Evan Mobley at No. 3.

It comes after the Detroit Pistons reportedly finalized their choice for the No. 1 pick and will select Cade Cunningham, per Wojnarowski.

