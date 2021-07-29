Cavaliers Trade Rumors: Cleveland Seeking 'Godfather' Offer for No. 3 Draft Pick

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

The Cleveland Cavaliers are reportedly still listening to trade offers for the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft, but it would take a lot for them to trade down.

"A source maintain it would take a 'Godfather' offer for them to willingly move out of tier one," Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reported, referring to an offer they can't refuse.

Cade Cunningham, Jalen Green and Evan Mobley are considered the clear top three prospects in the class. Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman ranked them respectively before No. 4 Jalen Suggs.

The interest in moving up has been high ahead of Thursday's draft, with teams still making offers to the Detroit Pistons to get the No. 1 overall pick, per Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer.

Cleveland could use additional assets as it tries to turn things around after three straight losing seasons, although getting an elite prospect would also go a long way toward returning to the postseason.

Wasserman projects the Cavaliers to select USC center Evan Mobley, which would give the team a versatile center who is perfect for the modern NBA with his ability to help in a variety of areas.

The 7'0" Mobley averaged 16.4 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.9 blocks per game as a freshman last year, winning the Pac-12 Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year awards. He can help as a rim-protector or perimeter defender, scoring inside while also creating looks with his handle on the outside.

While restricted free agent Jarrett Allen is valuable in the post, Mobley is more versatile and could also provide low-court balance alongside the young backcourt duo of Collin Sexton and Darius Garland.

A trade would create more uncertainty for Cleveland as it continues its rebuild.