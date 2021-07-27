Report: Big Ten Has 'Little to No Interest' in Expansion Amid SEC Realignment Rumors

AP Photo/Barry Reeger

The Big Ten reportedly has "little to no interest" in expansion in the wake of reports that Texas and Oklahoma are laying the groundwork to bolt the Big 12 for the SEC.

Dan Wetzel of Yahoo Sports reported the Big Ten's desire to stay put at 14 teams on Twitter Monday.

The Big Ten's last expansion occurred in 2014, when the league brought on Maryland and Rutgers. The Big Ten had been a 10-team league from 1950 to 1990 before adding Penn State in 1990 and Nebraska in 2011.

Earlier Monday, Texas and Oklahoma told the Big 12 that they would not be renewing their grants of media rights after they expire in 2025, per a joint statement from both schools.

On Monday, ESPN's Adam Rittenberg reported that the Big Ten would be interested in expansion but only if it involved a school from the Association of American Universities.

The early half of the 2010s featured a host of teams changing conferences.

Colorado and Utah bolted for the Pac-12. Missouri and Texas A&M went to the SEC, and the ACC took on Notre Dame (minus football), Syracuse, Pittsburgh and Louisville.

It remains to be seen whether Oklahoma and Texas' potential move is the first domino leading to another wave of conference changes.

If anything, the Big 12 would feel the biggest negative impact with the loss of two prominent institutions in Texas and Oklahoma.

As for the Big Ten, though, the league appears to be sticking with 14 teams, although the ever-changing college sports landscape could dictate otherwise.