Former USC Assistant Todd McNair, NCAA Settle Reggie Bush Rules Violation Lawsuit

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running backs coach Todd McNair settled a defamation lawsuit he filed against the NCAA more than a decade ago regarding allegations college sports' governing body made against him in its investigation into Reggie Bush receiving improper benefits at USC.

Mark Schlabach and Kyle Bonagura of ESPN reported the settlement was reached through mediation.

"After ten years of litigation, both sides have come together to resolve this matter to the mutual satisfaction of all parties involved," attorneys for McNair and the NCAA said in a joint statement.

No financial terms were disclosed.

