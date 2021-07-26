Evan Mobley Compared to Chris Bosh, Anthony Davis by Scout Ahead of 2021 NBA Draft

AP Photo/John Locher

USC center Evan Mobley might not be the consensus top prospect in the 2021 draft class, but some think he could have as much upside as anyone.

“Why aren’t we more excited about Evan Mobley,” NBA draft analyst Chad Ford asked, per Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com. "I had one scout tell me the other night that Mobley is Chris Bosh on offense and Anthony Davis on defense. That’s an NBA superstar. That’s crazy."

This projection wouldn't just be an NBA superstar but one of the best players in the history of the sport, combining the best traits of one Hall of Famer with another likely Hall of Famer.

Mobley is rated the No. 3 prospect in the class by Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman.

