Texas A&M AD on Texas, Oklahoma Joining SEC from Big 12: 'The 12th Man Is Ready'

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Texas A&M athletic director Ross Bjork does not appear concerned about the potential addition of Texas and Oklahoma in the SEC.

"Regardless of who joins the SEC, whether it's now [or] in the future, 'the 12th Man' is ready," Bjork told Dave Wilson of ESPN. "Our teams are ready. Our coaches are ready. Our athletic department is ready to compete at the highest level. That's what the SEC is, that's what we are as a university, and we're ready for whatever comes next."

Brent Zwerneman of the Houston Chronicle initially reported that Texas and Oklahoma reached out to the SEC about leaving the Big 12. According to David M. Hale of ESPN, this move could be made official in a matter of weeks.

Texas A&M left the Big 12 for the SEC in 2012 along with Missouri and had been rivals with Texas dating back to 1894.

After initial reports about realignment last week, it appeared Texas A&M would be opposed to the conference adding the Longhorns.

"We want to be the only SEC program in the state of Texas," Bjork said at SEC media days on Wednesday. "There's a reason why Texas A&M left the Big 12—to be standalone, to have our own identity."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Bjork added he will be "diligent in our approach to protect Texas A&M."

It appears the perspective has changed in recent days, however, with the athletic director now confident in his program regardless of any changes.

"We're the largest university in Texas," Bjork said. "We're stronger than we've ever been before competitively. We're on the cusp of the College Football Playoff. We've got great momentum right now."

The Aggies were fifth in the final College Football Playoff rankings last year, one spot outside the national semifinals. They ended the year with a win over North Carolina in the Orange Bowl for a 9-1 final record.