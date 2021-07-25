Former WWE Star Braun Strowman Teased by Bare Knuckle FC as Next Signee

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Bare Knuckle FC teased former WWE Superstar Braun Strowman as a possible signee Saturday.

The promotion tweeted the following photo of Strowman in attendance at Friday night's Bare Knuckle Fight Club 19 in Tampa, Florida:

Strowman, 37, was surprisingly released by WWE in June, and while it was assumed he would continue his pro wrestling career, perhaps a new challenge could be in the cards.

Before signing a developmental contract with WWE in 2013, Strowman was a successful strongman, winning several notable competitions.

He went on to become one of WWE's top stars, holding the Universal, Intercontinental and Raw Tag Team Championships during his six years on the main roster.

His release from the company was shocking considering he beat Goldberg for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 36 last year and beat Shane McMahon in a steel cage match at WrestleMania 37 in April.

While Strowman wasn't every wrestling fan's cup of tea since he wasn't known for putting on masterclass matches, he has the ideal size and look for the wrestling business.

Strowman's name also has plenty of credibility now after a highly successful stint in WWE.

On Friday, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Marc Middleton) reported WWE may have interest in re-signing Strowman.

Returning to WWE or signing with another wrestling company could be enticing to Strowman, but a stint in Bare Knuckle FC may also be worth considering.

Bare Knuckle FC has already signed some big names from the MMA and boxing worlds, including Paulie Malignaggi and Paige VanZant, and Strowman would likely bring even more eyes to the product.

