Cale Makar, Avalanche Agree to 6-Year, $54 Million Contract

Cale Makar is just 22 years old and already among the best defensemen in the NHL. The Colorado Avalanche want him to remain with the team for the foreseeable future.

Colorado announced it signed Makar to a six-year contract extension that will run through the 2026-27 campaign. Pierre LeBrun of TSN noted the six-year deal will pay $54 million.

"I couldn't be more excited knowing I'll be calling Denver home for at least the next six years," Makar said in the team's announcement. "I will do everything in my power to bring a Stanley Cup to the best fans in the NHL. My Avalanche teammates are an amazing group of guys, and I can't thank them enough as they played such a huge part in enabling me to perform at my best."

The announcement noted Makar's 94 points is the sixth-most for a defenseman through the first 101 games of his career in NHL history.

The defenseman wasted no time making an impact by taking home the Calder Memorial Trophy in 2019-20 as the NHL's rookie of the year behind 50 points (12 goals, 38 assists) in 57 games and a plus-minus mark of plus-12.

Makar followed up his rookie effort as a finalist for the Norris Trophy as the NHL's top defenseman in 2020-21. He tallied 44 points in 44 games on eight goals and 36 assists with a plus-17 mark.

"In just over two seasons, Cale has already established himself as one of the premier defensemen in the National Hockey League," Avalanche general manager Joe Sakic said. "His ability to play in all situations and at both ends of the ice makes him truly unique and we are excited to have him anchor our blueline for years to come."

Makar is a defenseman who can anchor the blue line and contribute on offense, including on the power play.

He will be in his prime throughout his time with the Avalanche now that he signed this extension and will now look to advance past the second round of the playoffs for the first time in his career.