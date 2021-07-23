Warriors Trade Rumors: Star Targeted in Deals Involving No. 7, 14 Draft Picks

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

If the Golden State Warriors are going to move the Nos. 7 and 14 picks in the 2021 NBA draft, they reportedly want "a star" in return.

NBA reporter Marc Stein reported "Golden State has indeed signaled a willingness to trade" those picks but only if a notable player such as Bradley Beal or Damian Lillard is available.

However, Stein noted neither Lillard nor Beal "figures to be available for a trade package in which, irrespective of how many draft assets are attached, Andrew Wiggins is the standout veteran."

This is not the first time Beal has been mentioned as a potential target for the Warriors.

Marcus Thompson II of The Athletic reported Golden State would pursue the Washington Wizards star if he wanted out of his current situation, although Beal has not yet requested a trade and won't necessarily do so.

Yet he is under contract for this season and has a player option for 2022-23 on a Wizards team that isn't exactly a realistic contender as currently constructed. Pairing Beal with Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson would be an absolute nightmare for opposing defenses who wouldn't have the personnel to stop all that firepower.

The same could clearly be said about Lillard as well considering both he and Curry alone defenders to sometimes come 30-plus feet away from the basket just to counter their long-range shooting. That, in turn, opens up the rest of the floor for their teammates.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

That the Warriors would consider moving two of the top 15 picks further suggests they are in win-now mode.

While they are now two seasons removed from their stretch of five consecutive NBA Finals appearances, getting a healthy Thompson back to team up with Curry and Draymond Green for the first time since the 2019 Finals should help them compete with some of the best teams in the league.

Trading draft capital for impact players would help them do that as well.