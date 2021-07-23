Tom Brady, Bucs Receive Super Bowl 55 Rings: 'My Favorite Ring Is the Next One'

Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It's not easy for Tom Brady to pick out his favorite Super Bowl ring after all these championships.

He could go with the first one he won in Super Bowl XXXVI, or the wild comeback victory over Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI. Or he could go with the Super Bowl LIII ring he earned a year after falling to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Instead Brady said his favorite ring isn't even in his collection. That's because he's yet to win it. (Warning: NSFW Language)

That said, the ring the Tampa Bay Buccaneers handed out to players and staff on Thursday night have set the bar rather high. The ring features 319 diamonds, representing the 31-9 final score of Super Bowl LV, has a removable top with a hand-engraved stadium inside and essentially covers the entire hand.

It might not be Brady's favorite, but that hardly diminishes how spectacular the piece of jewelry turned out.