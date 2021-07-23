Report: USC QB Kedon Slovis Signs with Klutch Sports for NIL Representation

Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

USC quarterback Kedon Slovis reached an agreement with Klutch Sports as he seeks to maximize his earning potential through the NCAA's name, image and likeness policy, according to Ryan Kartje of the Los Angeles Times.

The agency that represents LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Trae Young now has its first college football player on its roster. Alabama quarterback Bryce Young signed with CAA in recent weeks as well.

While representation is now allowed under NCAA rules, Klutch is still not guaranteed to continue with Slovis if and when he decides to turn pro.

The Arizona native passed for 1,921 yards and 17 touchdowns with seven interceptions over six games last season. A year earlier he passed for 3,502 yards and 30 touchdowns with nine picks.

Slovis enters the 2021 campaign with the eighth-best odds to win the Heisman Trophy, per DraftKings Sportsbook, which lists him at +2800 (bet $100 to win $2,800). Oklahoma's Spencer Rattler remains the favorite there at +650.

As much interest as there is in Trojan football in Southern California, there may be even more across the country as USC attempts to reestablish itself on the national stage. The Trojans haven't won more than eight games in a season since 2017 (11-3), but that campaign ended in a Cotton Bowl loss to Ohio State.

Per Kartje:

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The selection of companies allowed to use [Slovis'] name, image and likeness is largely up to Slovis. USC’s interim NIL policy, which was put into place to fill the void before the state’s law goes into effect in 2023, only "strongly discourages" athletes from signing deals related to “illegal substances, illegal conduct, or anything else, including but not limited to sports wagering and supplements, that might impact their NCAA eligibility or long-term best interests.”

Slovis has yet to announced endorsement deals since NIL was enacted. The agency will have to disclose any contracts or sponsorships the quarterback signs.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), or call or text the TN REDLINE: 800-889-9789 (TN).

21+. NJ/PA/WV/IN/IA/CO/IL/TN only. In partnership with Meadows Racetrack & Casino. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.