Report: The Rock Expected to Return at 2021 WWE Survivor Series, Feud with Reigns

Source: WWE.com

Amid speculation that The Rock is going to feud with Roman Reigns leading up to WrestleMania 38, WWE reportedly has a return date in mind for the Great One to start building up that match.

Per Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast (h/t Marc Middleton of Wrestling Inc.), The Rock is expected to return to WWE at the Survivor Series pay-per-view.

There has been an expectation for some time that the Brahma Bull would come back to WWE to start a feud with Reigns.

Paul Heyman told Oliver Browning of GiveMeSport.com in March that a top superstar has contacted WWE about possibly doing a match with Reigns.

"[Roman's] the star. He's the be-all and end-all. He's the attraction for WrestleMania. Roman Reigns vs. fill in the blank," Heyman said, without revealing who he was talking about.

While WWE has yet to announce a location for this year's Survivor Series, Zarian previously reported (h/t Felix Upton of Ringside News) the target location is Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

It's one of WWE's signature events, and Barclays Center has been one of its preferred arenas for major shows. SummerSlam was held at the location from 2015-18.

An appearance by The Rock at the show would also make sense from a historical perspective. He made his in-ring debut with WWE 25 years ago at the Survivor Series in Madison Square Garden, pinning Crush and Goldust to be the sole survivor on his team.

The Rock's last appearance in WWE came on the first episode of Friday Night SmackDown on Fox in Oct. 2019. He cut a promo with Becky Lynch before they teamed up to attack King Corbin.