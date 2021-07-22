Miami Safety Avantae Williams Suspended After Arrest on Domestic Violence Charges

Mark LoMoglio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

A University of Miami spokesperson confirmed Hurricanes safety Avantae Williams has been suspended after being arrested Wednesday on domestic violence charges.

ESPN reported Thursday that Williams is being held on $10,000 bond after he was charged with three counts of aggravated battery of a pregnant person in Miami-Dade County, Florida.

"We are aware that football student-athlete Avantae Williams has been arrested by the Miami-Dade Police Department," the school spokesperson said in a statement. "He was immediately suspended from all team activities."

According to Susan Miller Degnan and David Ovalle of the Miami Herald, police reported there was an argument between Williams and a woman who's pregnant with their second child. Williams requested she be moved out of their shared home by the time he returned from football practice.

The woman told police she was still in the process of moving out when Williams returned and allegedly turned violent, grabbing her by the hair and throwing her on the bed while yelling, "Get the f--k out." She said he then threw her out of the house, which caused her head to hit the ground.

She asked neighbors to call police and was transported to a local hospital, where she was treated for "multiple bruises to her arms," a bruise on her neck and broken fingernails, according to the police report.

Williams was represented by a lawyer and didn't speak with police, per the Miami Herald.

The 20-year-old defensive back is a native of DeLand, Florida. He joined the Canes as part of their 2020 recruiting class, but he sat out his first season because of "chronic and lingering medical issues." He was cleared to return in March and took part in spring practice.

Miami is scheduled to kick off the 2021 campaign Sept. 4 against Alabama.