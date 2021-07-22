SEC Media Days 2021: Highlights, Comments and Reaction from Thursday

AP Photo/Butch Dill

SEC Media Days completed its final session Thursday with Missouri's Eli Drinkwitz, Arkansas' Sam Pittman and Auburn's Bryan Harsin taking the podium.

These coaches have less experience and limited name recognition compared to others in the conference, but they are also expecting big things from their teams in 2021. They all also came through with notable quotes throughout the day.

Drinkwitz proved to be among the most entertaining coaches of the week with some comical lines:

Drinkwitz is heading into his second year with Missouri after finishing 5-5 last season. With media days canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this is the coach's first year in the spotlight, and he took advantage.

The 38-year-old also discussed serious topics Thursday, notably his encouragement for players and staff to get vaccinated:

This comes amid fellow SEC coach Mike Leach refusing to answer whether he received a vaccine.

Drinkwitz hopes his approach could lead to a successful 2021 season.

Arkansas coach Sam Pittman was more serious in front of the microphone, discussing his expectations for his players going into the year:

"The only way you have a chance to win is to play hard," Pittman said.

The Razorbacks went 3-7 in Pittman's first year with the team, but he is expecting improvements in 2021, especially defensively after giving up 34.9 points per game last season.

Another interesting topic Pittman discussed was the transfer portal, noting he won't let players return to the team:

The transfer portal is meant for players to simply consider their options, but the Arkansas coach clearly believes it's a done deal. This approach comes despite the team bringing in six transfers from other teams this offseason, per 247Sports, including two from other SEC schools.

Media day was also a big moment for Bryan Harsin as he introduced himself to Auburn fans. The coach is going into his first season after coming over from Boise State.

Based on his opening statement, he appears ready to take part in all the Tigers culture:

Harsin also spoke at length about new rules regarding name, image and likeness rights, hoping to prepare players for what's ahead:

There are clear positives with players making money, but Harsin wants to ensure they are ready for everything.

The coach, obviously, also discussed on-field expectations and appeared ready for the pressure of working at Auburn:

Gus Malzahn never had a losing season in his eight years at Auburn, but the program still expects more. Harsin will hope to lead the squad back to national title contention.

The upcoming season won't be easy for any of these three teams, especially with the bright spotlight of the SEC. It still seems like the coaches will be ready for whatever comes their way.