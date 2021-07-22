Megan Rapinoe Says It's 'Do or Die' for USWNT After Loss to Sweden in Olympics Opener

Berengui/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Megan Rapinoe said the United States women's soccer team must enter "do-or-die mode" after a 3-0 loss to Sweden on Wednesday at the Tokyo Olympics.

The USWNT, which entered the Games on a 44-match unbeaten streak, looked out of sorts in its opener against the Swedes and now faces an uphill battle to make it out of the group stage.

"I think we just got a little bit in our head," Rapinoe told reporters. "We'll obviously watch film and all that, but you drop points in the beginning of a tournament and now you're in sort of a do-or-die mode. So you've got to pick up points, otherwise we're going home quick, and you don't want to do that."

