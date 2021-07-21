Alabama's Nick Saban: NIL Rules Will Not Create Equal Opportunities for Every Player

AP Photo/Butch Dill

Big changes have come to the college sports landscape, with athletes now able to profit off their name, image and likeness rights. But Alabama head football coach Nick Saban said Wednesday that the new NIL rules will benefit some players more than others.

"Everything that we've done in college athletics in the past has always been equal," he said, per Alex Scarborough of ESPN. "Everybody's had equal scholarship, equal opportunity. Now that's probably not going to be the case. Some positions, some players will have more opportunities than others."

"How that's going to impact your team, our team, the players on the team, I really can't answer because we don't have any precedent for it," he added.

Saban said that he and his coaching staff are trying to educate and guide their players through the new NIL world.