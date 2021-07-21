Deion Sanders on SWAC Media Day Exit: 'Respect Is Something That U Must Demand'

Set Number: X163578 TK1

Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders, who currently serves as head coach at Jackson State, urged people to demand respect after he abruptly exited his press conference at SWAC Media Day on Tuesday because he was unhappy reporters referred to him by his first name on two occasions.

Sanders posted a "morning word" about respect Wednesday on Twitter:

The 53-year-old former NFL superstar said reporters weren't treating him the same way they would Alabama's Nick Saban because of the first-name usage.

"You don't call Nick Saban, 'Nick.' Don't call me Deion," Sanders told reporters. "If you call Nick, Nick, you'll get cussed out on the spot, so don't do that to me. Treat me like Nick."

Several reporters responded noting that wasn't the case and provided examples of Saban answering questions that began with people calling him Nick.

Amid the backlash Tuesday, Sanders posted a response on Twitter saying he had a "great time" at the press conference and "never left."

"Stop allowing folks you don't have a relationship with to convince you otherwise about someone you do have a relationship with. I've been [100 symbol] with you since '85 and I ain't gon' stop now that I'm COACH PRIME," he wrote.

Sanders went by the nickname "Prime Time" during his playing days, which also included time as a two-sport athlete in both the NFL and MLB.

The Florida native is entering his second year leading the Jackson State program. The Tigers posted a 4-3 record during his first season, which included a forfeit win over Alcorn State amid an abbreviated campaign because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jackson State is scheduled to kick off the 2021 season Sept. 5 against Florida A&M at Hard Rock Stadium.