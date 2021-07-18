Former NFL QB Luke Falk Says His Mom Analee Is Missing; Last Seen at a Bar in Utah

AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Former NFL quarterback Luke Falk says his mother is missing after disappearing at a Salt Lake City bar Friday night.

Falk posted on Instagram that Analee Falk was with his aunt and uncle at the Twist Bar and Bistro in Salt Lake City before disappearing after going to the restroom.

"They last saw her at 10:30pm when she said she was going to the restroom. She then disappeared. She doesn't have her purse, wallet and cell phone and has no shoes on. She was wearing white pants as well," Falk wrote.

