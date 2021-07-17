TMZ: Bucs WR Jaydon Mickens Receives 2 Criminal Charges from March Arrest

Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Jaydon Mickens faces two misdemeanor charges in California for allegedly illegally carrying a loaded firearm in his car on March 5 in Los Angeles.

TMZ Sports reported Saturday that Mickens, who was arrested after the gun was found following an initial stop for having window tint that was too dark, has now been formally charged, with each count carrying a maximum of a one-year jail sentence.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

