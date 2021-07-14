Former Marshall Football Player Jaquan Yulee Dies in Car Crash at Age 24

Loren Orr/Getty Images

Former Marshall linebacker Jaquan Yulee died Tuesday night in a car crash at the age of 24, police confirmed Wednesday, per Sarah Fearing of WAVY.com.

Police in Suffolk, Virginia, said emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash at 7:10 p.m. ET and discovered a car had flipped onto its roof. Yulee was pronounced dead at the scene and was the only person in the vehicle.

Marshall released a statement Wednesday saying the Chesapeake, Virginia, native "will be missed by so many in the Thundering Herd":