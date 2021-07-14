Former Marshall Football Player Jaquan Yulee Dies in Car Crash at Age 24

Former Marshall Football Player Jaquan Yulee Dies in Car Crash at Age 24July 14, 2021
Former Marshall linebacker Jaquan Yulee died Tuesday night in a car crash at the age of 24, police confirmed Wednesday, per Sarah Fearing of WAVY.com.
Police in Suffolk, Virginia, said emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash at 7:10 p.m. ET and discovered a car had flipped onto its roof. Yulee was pronounced dead at the scene and was the only person in the vehicle.
Marshall released a statement Wednesday saying the Chesapeake, Virginia, native "will be missed by so many in the Thundering Herd":
Marshall Football @HerdFB
Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of former Marshall football student-athlete Jaquan Yulee. His energy and ability to connect with so many in our fanbase was exemplary. He will be missed by so many in the Thundering Herd. <a href="https://t.co/ccnMotdOes">pic.twitter.com/ccnMotdOes</a>