Stanley Cup Damaged During Lightning's 2021 Championship Parade, Will Be Repaired

Stanley Cup Damaged During Lightning's 2021 Championship Parade, Will Be RepairedJuly 13, 2021
The Stanley Cup will require some tender loving care following the Tampa Bay Lightning's championship celebration.
The Athletic's Joe Smith shared a photo of the visibly dented trophy:
Joe Smith @JoeSmithTB
The <a href="https://twitter.com/StanleyCup?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@StanleyCup</a> did sustain some damage during today’s festivities. It’ll be sent to Montreal for repairs and be back to resume Cup celebration with <a href="https://twitter.com/TBLightning?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TBLightning</a> next weekend <a href="https://t.co/MEbZGZFxSD">pic.twitter.com/MEbZGZFxSD</a>
The circumstances leading up to the Stanley Cup getting a little dinged up are unclear. The Lightning held a boat parade down the Hillsborough River on Monday after beating the Montreal Canadiens to successfully defend their title.
If it could talk, the Stanley Cup would undoubtedly have some great stories to tell. This isn't the first time and it probably won't be the last time the legendary prize has sustained some damage.