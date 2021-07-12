Stanley Cup Damaged During Lightning's 2021 Championship Parade, Will Be Repaired

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The Stanley Cup will require some tender loving care following the Tampa Bay Lightning's championship celebration.

The Athletic's Joe Smith shared a photo of the visibly dented trophy:

The circumstances leading up to the Stanley Cup getting a little dinged up are unclear. The Lightning held a boat parade down the Hillsborough River on Monday after beating the Montreal Canadiens to successfully defend their title.

If it could talk, the Stanley Cup would undoubtedly have some great stories to tell. This isn't the first time and it probably won't be the last time the legendary prize has sustained some damage.