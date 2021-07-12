Hank Aaron Honored by MLB Players with No. 44 Jerseys at 2021 All-Star Festivities

AP Photo/Harry Harris

Legendary baseball player Hank Aaron died earlier this year, but his presence will be felt at the 2021 All Star Game festivities.

Players will wear his old No. 44 as a way of honoring him when they take the field this week:

Aaron, who died at the age of 86 in January, was one of the best players in baseball history. He played 23 years for the Milwaukee/Atlanta Braves and Milwaukee Brewers and is second on Major League Baseball's all-time home run list with 755 long balls.

He amassed a Hall of Fame resume that included an MVP, a World Series title, three Gold Glove awards, two batting titles and an All-Star Game selection in every one of his seasons except his first (1954) and last (1976).

As for this year's All-Star Game festivities, the Home Run Derby will take place Monday and the game will take place Tuesday at Coors Field in Colorado.