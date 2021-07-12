X

    Hank Aaron Honored by MLB Players with No. 44 Jerseys at 2021 All-Star Festivities

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVJuly 13, 2021

    AP Photo/Harry Harris

    Legendary baseball player Hank Aaron died earlier this year, but his presence will be felt at the 2021 All Star Game festivities.

    Players will wear his old No. 44 as a way of honoring him when they take the field this week:

    Mark Melancon @Mark_Melancon_

    The boys honoring the great Hank Aaron! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AllStarGame?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AllStarGame</a> <a href="https://t.co/Mg9mLDrjvw">pic.twitter.com/Mg9mLDrjvw</a>

    C. Trent Rosecrans @ctrent

    Crap, this didn’t go through earlier, but Jesse Winker and Nick Castellanos during media availability today. (Everyone is wearing No. 44 today for Hank Aaron) <a href="https://t.co/Qz074yOVeL">pic.twitter.com/Qz074yOVeL</a>

    Aaron, who died at the age of 86 in January, was one of the best players in baseball history. He played 23 years for the Milwaukee/Atlanta Braves and Milwaukee Brewers and is second on Major League Baseball's all-time home run list with 755 long balls.

    He amassed a Hall of Fame resume that included an MVP, a World Series title, three Gold Glove awards, two batting titles and an All-Star Game selection in every one of his seasons except his first (1954) and last (1976).

    As for this year's All-Star Game festivities, the Home Run Derby will take place Monday and the game will take place Tuesday at Coors Field in Colorado.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!