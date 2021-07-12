Tampa Dive Team 'Ready' If Lightning Copy Tom Brady, Toss Stanley Cup During Parade

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

The Tampa Bay Lightning are the best hockey team in the NHL and back-to-back champions.

But they don't have the greatest quarterback of all time to throw the championship trophy during the celebration like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers did after they won the Super Bowl. Just to be safe, the Tampa Police Department announced its "dive team is ready" if one of the hockey players attempts such a throw with the Stanley Cup:

Brady famously threw the Lombardi Trophy during the Buccaneers' boat parade, but he completed the pass.

"It's their day," Tampa Mayor Jane Castor told reporters when asked about the possibility of the Lightning attempting the same move. "We are always prepared. We have divers if Stanley gets wet. We'll get him back in short order."

The Lightning earned their celebration with a convincing five-game victory over the Montreal Canadiens in the Stanley Cup Final. The series was never truly in doubt after a commanding 5-1 win in Game 1, as Tampa Bay completed a dominant playoffs that featured a 16-7 record.

Still, the team might need some passing lessons from Brady before anyone attempts to throw the Stanley Cup.