Bianca Belair vs. Carmella WWE SmackDown Women's Title Match Set for July 16

An injury to Bayley has forced WWE to adjust its plans for the SmackDown Women's Championship match that was originally scheduled for Money in the Bank.

As announced by Sonya Deville on Friday, Bianca Belair will defend her title against Carmella on the July 16 SmackDown that will be WWE's first show in front of a live crowd since WrestleMania.

WWE.com announced earlier in the day that Bayley will be out of action for nine months after suffering an injury while training. The Role Model was looking to regain the SmackDown women's title for the first time since Oct. 2019.

Carmella was originally scheduled to compete in the women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match on the July 18 pay-per-view. She previously won the Money in the Bank match in 2017, but due to a controversy, she had to win a rematch on SmackDown one week later.

After holding the Money in the Bank briefcase for nine months, Carmella defeated Charlotte Flair to win the SmackDown women's title when she cashed in her shot in April 2018.

Carmella's spot in the ladder match will be taken by Liv Morgan.

The July 16 episode of Friday Night SmackDown will take place from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. It will be the first SmackDown in front of a live crowd since March 6, 2020.