Larry Fitzgerald: 'I Haven't Decided' on Playing Status for 2021 NFL Season

The NFL's 2021 season is rapidly approaching, but Larry Fitzgerald appears to be in no hurry to commit to suiting up.

Fitzgerald told ESPN's Rachel Nichols on The Jump on Friday that he remains undecided about his status for the coming year.

"I haven't decided anything. Training camp starts in a few weeks," he said (via Pro Football Talk's Michael David Smith). "I’m excited. It’s going to be another great year for the NFL."

Fitzgerald is a free agent this offseason.

Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim hasn't ruled out a reunion with one of the greatest players in franchise history. The team added A.J. Green and Rondale Moore to join DeAndre Hopkins, Andy Isabella and Christian Kirk, so the likelihood of Fitzgerald returning to the Cardinals doesn't look good.

The 37-year-old (he turns 38 on Aug. 31.) is also coming off the worst season in his legendary career. He caught 54 passes for 409 yards and one touchdown in 13 games in 2020.

Perhaps a Super Bowl contender would see Fitzgerald as a solid addition in a limited role. But that would require him making an affirmative determination about playing.