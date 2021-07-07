Hawks Rumors: Lou Williams Seeking 2-Year Contract in FA; Wants to Return to ATL

AP Photo/John Bazemore

Veteran guard Lou Williams would like to return to the Atlanta Hawks next season, but he is reportedly looking for a multi-year deal this offseason.

Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported Williams is seeking a two-year deal in free agency and possibly a three-year deal for the right fit. Scotto added there is interest in a return to Atlanta and the feeling appears to be mutual.

Williams played 24 regular-season games with the Hawks after a midseason trade from the Los Angeles Clippers. He appeared in all 18 postseason games as well as Atlanta made a surprising run to the Eastern Conference Final.

The 34-year-old, who went to high school in Georgia, indicated he would return to the Hawks next year with an Instagram post ending with "#thinkimcomingback."

It represented a major change after he said he considered retirement when he was first traded to Atlanta.

Williams saw a major decline in numbers during the 2020-21 season, averaging 11.3 points and 3.4 assists per game between the Hawks and Clippers. It was a significant change after averaging 20.4 points and 5.4 assists over the previous three years in Los Angeles.

The guard has been known as one of the top bench players in the league, especially during this stretch, winning two of his three Sixth Man of the Year awards.

While his production fell last year, he remained a valuable backup to Trae Young with the Hawks and showed flashes of elite play when given the opportunity. When Young suffered an injury in the Eastern Conference Final, Williams started in his place and totaled a combined 38 points and 13 assists in two games against the Milwaukee Bucks.

With Atlanta entering 2021-22 with even higher expectations, keeping veteran depth like this could be key to achieving the team's goals.