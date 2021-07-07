Rutgers WR Carnell Davis 'Recovering' After Being Injured in Fight Caught on Video

Benjamin Solomon/Getty Images

Rutgers wide receiver Carnell Davis is recovering after being injured in a fight over the weekend, which was shown in a video posted on social media Monday.

"Our main concern is Carnell's health and well-being," a Rutgers Football spokesperson told Ahmad Austin of The Press of Atlantic City on Tuesday. "He is home with his family and continues to make progress in his recovery. We look forward to getting him back on campus soon."

The incident took place in Margate City, New Jersey. Davis played his first three years of high school football in New Jersey before transferring to Eau Gallie High School in Florida for his final season.

Local police didn't immediately comment on the incident and the individual who punched Davis in the video hasn't been identified, per Austin.

Davis, a 3-star prospect in the 2021 recruiting class, committed to Rutgers in Feb. 2020 and formally enrolled at the school in January, according to 247Sports. He had scholarship offers from Auburn, Baylor, Oregon and Tennessee, among others.

He was a three-sport athlete in high school, also playing basketball as well as track and field.

The person who provided the video of the fight said Davis was in the area playing football with friends when the incident occurred, per Austin.

Further details about the injuries the 6'1'', 175-pound incoming freshman suffered weren't immediately released.

Rutgers, which is also located in New Jersey, is scheduled to kick off its 2021 football season by hosting Temple on Sept. 2.