Adam Silver Discusses NBA Expansion, Coaching Diversity, Play-in Tournament, More

NBA commissioner Adam Silver met with members of the media shortly before Game 1 of the Finals on Tuesday, touching on a number of issues concerning the league from expansion to coaching diversity.

Among the more notable comments Silver made, the commissioner touched on a high rate of injuries this season, allowed for second-guessing of his own decisions during the pandemic this season and mentioned an 82-game season is not set in stone moving forward.

Here's a look at how the Association's steward views the league at the end of 2020-21.

Expansion and Schedule

As the NHL prepares to add the Seattle Kraken only a few years after the Vegas Golden Knights joined the league, expansion in the NBA remains a point of curiosity from fans and observers alike.

It just doesn't appear as though a new pro basketball team will be joining the Association any time soon. While Silver said the league is continuing to consider expansion, no decisions are imminent.

Silver seems more concerned over the future and viability of a full 82-game season. As injuries mounted this campaign—especially during the postseason—the commissioner said it's worth questioning whether the league made the right decisions this year.

One thing that won't be changing with the schedule moving forward is the postseason play-in tournament. Silver believes that will be the standard next year and moving forward.

Coaching Diversity

As the offseason coaching carousel rolls along, Silver said he's happy with the strides the league has made when it comes to diversity, but that it's a daily focus—especially when it comes to hiring Black and women coaches.

Becky Hammon and Dawn Staley were both reportedly candidates for head coaching positions but ultimately did not get a job. Hammon made it to an interview with the Portland Trail Blazers' front office before the club decided to hire Chauncey Billups.

The commissioner would like to see more diversity on the sidelines as well as in the interview process.

Toronto Raptors Home Arena

Another issue that will factor into the league's scheduling is the status of the Toronto Raptors. As a result of the pandemic, the league temporarily relocated the franchise's home games to Tampa, Florida's Amalie Arena because of Canada's border restrictions.

Silver doesn't know if the team will return to Toronto next year, but remains hopeful.

League Finances

The latest financial projections show the league is down 33 percent this season compared to 40 percent last year as fans were slowly allowed to return to arenas. That number still represents a better finish than the NBA was initially expecting.

It's unclear what that could mean for the salary cap or future endeavors, but it's a small positive as Silver continues to navigate the league through COVID-19.