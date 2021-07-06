American Top Team to Offer Miami CFB Players NIL Contracts Worth Up to $6K a Year

AP Photo/John Raoux

American Top Team, a renowned MMA training facility, plans to offer every University of Miami football player a Name, Image, Likeness contract that could pay up to $6,000 per year.

Gary Ferman of CaneSport.com reported the deal will pay $500 per month and will be offered to every player in exchange for social media posts, personal appearances and other marketing avenues.

American Top Team founder Dan Lambert says he hopes to include other small businesses in his plan:

"The NIL legislation is an amazing opportunity for businesses and fans to directly impact the lives of these players and the national reputation of our team," Lambert said. "I originally planned to just enter into deals with a few players and then it hit me that there is a way bigger play here. With the right contacts, effort and financial commitment, we can reach every player and get this city firmly behind this team where it should be. We can BRING BACK THE U."

While $500 per month may not be a life-changing amount of money—especially with deals already reaching millions of dollars—it may provide some level of comfort for players.

A conglomeration of small businesses in the Miami area getting together and providing similar benefits to players who opt in could provide an entry-level salary for Hurricanes players who aren't targets for individual deals.

NIL rules will come with an adjustment period for businesses and players alike, so an idea like Lambert's could gain some steam.