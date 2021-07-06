Report: 5-Star DL J.T. Tuimoloau Will Also Attempt to Play Basketball at Ohio State

Photo credit: 247Sports

One of the top football prospects in the 2021 class also plans to play basketball for Ohio State.

J.T. Tuimoloau reportedly hopes to join the Buckeyes basketball program after the football season ends, according to Adam Jardy of the Columbus Dispatch. He spent time with men’s basketball coach Chris Holtmann during his official visit and football coach Ryan Day is willing to make it work.

This comes after Tuimoloau announced his commitment to Ohio State on Sunday in a graphic that also featured him in a basketball uniform.

The defensive lineman is considered a 5-star prospect in football and the No. 3 overall player in the 2021 class by 247Sports composite rankings.

At 6'4½", 277 pounds, Tuimoloau has the size to make an immediate impact on the football field while his athleticism could make him an elite pass-rusher for the perennial national title contender.

Ohio State was the runner-up in the national championship game last season, and the school has proved it can send defensive linemen to the NFL, including recent stars like Chase Young, Nick Bosa and Joey Bosa.

On the basketball court, Tuimoloau could provide added depth for a team that earned a No. 2 seed in the NCAA tournament last season. The Buckeyes could again be a top contender in the Big Ten thanks to the return of E.J. Liddell to go with other young talent.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Tuimoloau has good footwork in the paint and could contribute down low for the Buckeyes:

While playing two sports at a high level could be extremely difficult, the Washington native has the tools necessary to pull it off.