Lakers' Phil Handy Posts J. Cole Workout Video: 'A Real Student of the Game'July 5, 2021
J. Cole's stint in the Basketball Africa League was not just a stunt to promote his album. The rapper is committed to improving his game.
Lakers assistant coach Phil Handy posted a video of him conducting a workout with Cole and Talen Horton-Tucker on Sunday, making it very clear his album was The Off-Season in name only.
Phil Handy @94feetofgame
The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/passion?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#passion</a> is real, the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/work?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#work</a> is real, the love for the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/game?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#game</a> is real and <a href="https://twitter.com/JColeNC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JColeNC</a> is a real student of the game. Pulled up for a couple of days and got some work in with <a href="https://twitter.com/Thortontucker?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Thortontucker</a> … got out of his comfort zone and got better🔥. <a href="https://twitter.com/createwhatstrue?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@createwhatstrue</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/sportsxacademy?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@sportsxacademy</a> <a href="https://t.co/si72TLAYLb">pic.twitter.com/si72TLAYLb</a>
Cole put up five points, five rebounds and three assists in 45 minutes of action across three games with the Patriots Basketball Club, a professional team based in Rwanda, in May. The Patriots went 2-1 in games with Cole in the lineup.
While that stint didn't exactly make Cole look like a burgeoning NBA prospect, Master P said last year that an NBA tryout was Cole's goal. His work with Handy is a sign that the 36-year-old plans to keep hooping, even if the Association never comes calling.