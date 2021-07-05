Lakers' Phil Handy Posts J. Cole Workout Video: 'A Real Student of the Game'

AP Photo/Chuck Burton

J. Cole's stint in the Basketball Africa League was not just a stunt to promote his album. The rapper is committed to improving his game.

Lakers assistant coach Phil Handy posted a video of him conducting a workout with Cole and Talen Horton-Tucker on Sunday, making it very clear his album was The Off-Season in name only.

Cole put up five points, five rebounds and three assists in 45 minutes of action across three games with the Patriots Basketball Club, a professional team based in Rwanda, in May. The Patriots went 2-1 in games with Cole in the lineup.

While that stint didn't exactly make Cole look like a burgeoning NBA prospect, Master P said last year that an NBA tryout was Cole's goal. His work with Handy is a sign that the 36-year-old plans to keep hooping, even if the Association never comes calling.