4-star WR, Oklahoma Decommit Jordan Hudson Commits to SMU over Alabama, Texas

credit: 247Sports

4-star wide receiver Jordan Hudson announced his commitment to SMU over Alabama and Texas on Sunday.

Hudson is listed as the No. 113 overall player and 14th-ranked receiver by 247Sports. He previously committed to Oklahoma but announced he was reopening his recruitment in June.

Listed at 6'1" and 180 pounds, Hudson has ascended to stardom at Garland (Texas) High School, which is about 30 minutes outside Dallas.

This is the second time in as many years that SMU has pulled off a surprising recruiting coup over more notable schools. Preston Stone, one of the top quarterbacks in the 2021 class, accepted a scholarship to SMU over offers from Alabama, Auburn and several other Power Five programs.

SMU coach Sonny Dykes likely sees Stone and Hudson as the type of one-two punch that can help the program rise to national prominence. The Mustangs are 17-6 over the last two seasons and have become a threat near the top of the American Athletic Conference.

SMU's 2022 recruiting class is currently ranked 64th.