WWE's Roman Reigns Doesn't Want Shield Reunion: It's a '1-Man Show'

There isn't much room at the top when you're the head of the table.

During an interview with Peter Rosenberg for HOT 97 in New York, Roman Reigns downplayed the likelihood of joining forces with Seth Rollins and Jon Moxley to reunite The Shield (h/t Anutosh Bajpai of SEScoops):

"No. I have respect for everything we did now. A lot of that time was really pivotal for me to learn and gain experience. Be around other performers. See their processes and how they attack things and how they think about things. But where I am at now it’s a one-man show. I have the family dynamic with my cousins but at the same time, I call the shots. It’s my thumb that’s down on this pole. So yeah, I don’t think I can share it anymore."

Reigns seemed to be embracing his heel persona a bit, but this isn't the first time he has been a bit lukewarm on The Shield banding together again. He said last September the group's first reunion was done "a little too much."

Of course, the conversation is moot for as long as the three members aren't wrestling in the same promotion.

If history is any indicator, then fans probably haven't seen the last of The Shield in some form. Two of the most famous factions of the last 20 years, D-Generation X and the New World Order, have reassembled, if only for one night, on multiple occasions. Even Evolution enjoyed a brief run in 2014.

But the odds seem slim of The Shield once again becoming the preeminent force they were when they first burst onto the scene in 2012.