Lighting Take 2-0 Series Lead Over Canadiens with 3-1 Game 2 Win

The Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning are two wins away from successfully defending their title.

Despite missing forward Alex Killorn (lower body), the Bolts easily won Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final over the Montreal Canadiens, 3-1. The victory continued a run of dominant play by the Lightning, who are 6-2 over their last eight playoff games while outscoring their opponents 27-11.

Montreal goalie Carey Price made 20 saves in the loss as Tampa pelted him with 23 shots in Game 2 after he faced 27 shots in Game 1.

The series now moves to the Bell Centre as the Lightning become just the second American team to play north of the border this season. Tampa leads the best-of-seven series 2-0.

Notable Performers

Blake Coleman, C, Tampa Bay Lightning: 1 Goal, 3 SOG, 3 Hits

Andrei Vasilevskiy, G, Tampa Bay Lightning: 42 Saves, 1 Goal Allowed

Nick Suzuki, C, Montreal Canadiens: 1 Goal, 9 SOG, 2 Hits

Jeff Petry, D, Montreal Canadiens: 5 SOG, -2 Plus/Minus, 2 Hits

What's Next?

Games 3 and 4 head to Montreal's Bell Centre with Game 3 slated for Friday night at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

