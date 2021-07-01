X

    Lighting Take 2-0 Series Lead Over Canadiens with 3-1 Game 2 Win

    Blake SchusterContributor IJuly 1, 2021

    The Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning are two wins away from successfully defending their title.

    Despite missing forward Alex Killorn (lower body), the Bolts easily won Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final over the Montreal Canadiens, 3-1The victory continued a run of dominant play by the Lightning, who are 6-2 over their last eight playoff games while outscoring their opponents 27-11.

    NHL on NBC Sports @NHLonNBCSports

    THE BUZZER BEATER! <br><br>WHAT A GOAL. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoBolts?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoBolts</a> <a href="https://t.co/uAvYq1EoPo">pic.twitter.com/uAvYq1EoPo</a>

    Montreal goalie Carey Price made 20 saves in the loss as Tampa pelted him with 23 shots in Game 2 after he faced 27 shots in Game 1.

    The series now moves to the Bell Centre as the Lightning become just the second American team to play north of the border this season. Tampa leads the best-of-seven series 2-0.

    Notable Performers

    Blake Coleman, C, Tampa Bay Lightning: 1 Goal, 3 SOG, 3 Hits

    Andrei Vasilevskiy, G, Tampa Bay Lightning: 42 Saves, 1 Goal Allowed

    Nick Suzuki, C, Montreal Canadiens: 1 Goal, 9 SOG, 2 Hits

    Jeff Petry, D, Montreal Canadiens: 5 SOG, -2 Plus/Minus, 2 Hits

    What's Next?

    Games 3 and 4 head to Montreal's Bell Centre with Game 3 slated for Friday night at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

