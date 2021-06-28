NBA Draft 2021 Rumors: Exec Calls Jonathan Kuminga 'A Big-Time Prospect'; Cavs Linked

Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images

On the heels of a strong workout at the NBA combine, Jonathan Kuminga has reportedly seen his draft stock rise.

Per Chris Fedor of cleveland.com, one NBA talent executive called the 18-year-old "a big-time prospect" and "an incredible talent who shouldn't be overlooked."

Fedor added that the Cleveland Cavaliers, who own the No. 3 overall selection, had members of the front office watch his pro day and have him "in the mix" for that pick.

ESPN's Jonathan Givony added:

Kuminga, a 6'6" forward, is regarded as one of the most talented prospects in the class, but his performance with the G League Ignite last season did leave questions about his readiness for the NBA.

B/R's Jonathan Wasserman had Kuminga ranked as the fifth-best prospect in his most recent big board posted prior to the lottery.

Wasserman cited Kuminga's shooting and awareness as "worrisome." He did average 15.8 points and 7.2 rebounds per game in 13 starts for the Ignite, but he shot just 38.7 percent from the field with 2.6 turnovers per contest.

However, Kuminga is one of the youngest prospects in the draft with the size and versatility to play the wing in the pros.

A team like the Cavs, who have Darius Garland and Collin Sexton in the backcourt, could look to address the wing position by betting on Kuminga's raw skills.