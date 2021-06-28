X

    NBA Draft 2021 Rumors: Exec Calls Jonathan Kuminga 'A Big-Time Prospect'; Cavs Linked

    Adam WellsJune 28, 2021

    Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images

    On the heels of a strong workout at the NBA combine, Jonathan Kuminga has reportedly seen his draft stock rise.

    Per Chris Fedor of cleveland.com, one NBA talent executive called the 18-year-old "a big-time prospect" and "an incredible talent who shouldn't be overlooked."

    Fedor added that the Cleveland Cavaliers, who own the No. 3 overall selection, had members of the front office watch his pro day and have him "in the mix" for that pick.

    ESPN's Jonathan Givony added:

    Jonathan Givony @DraftExpress

    Jonathan Kuminga had a full house of NBA decision makers in the building to take in his Pro Day workout at the NBA Combine. He showed off his unique blend of size, length, power and skill. <a href="https://t.co/ZTBpwPhOYF">pic.twitter.com/ZTBpwPhOYF</a>

    Kuminga, a 6'6" forward, is regarded as one of the most talented prospects in the class, but his performance with the G League Ignite last season did leave questions about his readiness for the NBA.

    B/R's Jonathan Wasserman had Kuminga ranked as the fifth-best prospect in his most recent big board posted prior to the lottery.

    Wasserman cited Kuminga's shooting and awareness as "worrisome." He did average 15.8 points and 7.2 rebounds per game in 13 starts for the Ignite, but he shot just 38.7 percent from the field with 2.6 turnovers per contest.

    However, Kuminga is one of the youngest prospects in the draft with the size and versatility to play the wing in the pros.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    A team like the Cavs, who have Darius Garland and Collin Sexton in the backcourt, could look to address the wing position by betting on Kuminga's raw skills.

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!


    Related

      Inside the Portland and Dallas HC Hires

      Sources tell @jakelfischer how Billups and Kidd landed their gigs

      New details on the scrutiny behind the hirings, and where the next HC domino is likely to fall ➡️

      Inside the Portland and Dallas HC Hires
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Inside the Portland and Dallas HC Hires

      Jake Fischer
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Knicks, Hornets and Raptors all mentioned as potential suitors for Jarrett Allen

      Report: Knicks, Hornets and Raptors all mentioned as potential suitors for Jarrett Allen
      Cleveland Cavaliers logo
      Cleveland Cavaliers

      Report: Knicks, Hornets and Raptors all mentioned as potential suitors for Jarrett Allen

      Sam Leweck
      via Cavaliers Nation

      Trade Packages for Damian Lillard 💭

      Will Dame request a trade out of Portland? Here's a few possible trade destinations for the PG ➡️

      Trade Packages for Damian Lillard 💭
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Trade Packages for Damian Lillard 💭

      Andy Bailey
      via Bleacher Report

      Trades to Replace Disappointing Starters

      @GregSwartz provides five trades to fix NBA starting 5s through trades ➡️

      Trades to Replace Disappointing Starters
      Cleveland Cavaliers logo
      Cleveland Cavaliers

      Trades to Replace Disappointing Starters

      Greg Swartz
      via Bleacher Report