Knicks Reportedly Have Interest in Mavs' Jalen Brunson Ahead of 2021 NBA Free Agency

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

As the New York Knicks continue to pursue new options at point guard, Dallas Mavericks backup Jalen Brunson has become a name to watch in free agency.

According to the New York Post's Marc Berman, Knicks president Leon Rose "loves" Brunson—the son of Rose's first client during his days as an agent, Rick Brunson—and believes Jalen is a "legitimate starting, playmaking point guard."

While Brunson is still under contract in Dallas, Berman laid out how the Illinois native could force his way to New York:

"Now it’s up to Dallas’ new coach, Jason Kidd, to decide if Brunson, a second-round pick out of Villanova, is the guy to build around and lock in long term. The Mavericks will exercise his team option for next season and can offer him an extension. If Kidd lowballs him, Brunson will decline and the Mavericks will be forced to trade him, otherwise risk losing Brunson to 2022 free agency. The Knicks have Brunson on their radar. [Knicks head coach Tom] Thibodeau is a big fan of the lefty quarterback. Rick Brunson was on all of Thibodeau’s prior coaching staffs."

Brunson's $1.8 million salary fully guarantees in Dallas on Aug. 1, per Spotrac.

Brunson averaged 12.6 points, 3.5 assists and 3.4 rebounds in 25 minutes per night in 2020-21. It was noticeable improvement for the 24-year-old, who notched 8.8 points, 3.2 assists and 2.3 rebounds in 20.1 minutes per night over his first two seasons in the league.

Now the Knicks may try to make him their starting point guard, slotting him in an emerging lineup with Julius Randle, R.J. Barrett, Immanuel Quickley and Mitchell Robinson.

Yet there are still some other options available if a deal with Brunson doesn't pan out.

Berman identified Lonzo Ball, Spencer Dinwiddie, Kemba Walker and Ben Simmons as potential trade targets—as well as Damian Lillard, though that seems unlikely given the Portland Trail Blazers' intention of hiring Chauncey Billups as head coach in accordance with Lillard's wishes.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Knicks, who expect to enter free agency with nearly $50 million in cap space, could target unrestricted free agents like Mike Conley, Kyle Lowry, Dennis Schroder and Patrick Mills.

With a surprise run to the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference this season, New York appears ready to speed up its rebuild and add a leader in the backcourt who can help the team return to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1998-99.