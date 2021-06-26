Roman Reigns vs. Edge WWE Universal Title Match Announced for Money in the Bank 2021

Photo credit: WWE.com

WWE on Saturday made a massive match official for next month's Money in the Bank pay-per-view, as Roman Reigns will defend the Universal Championship against Edge.

The match was announced on WWE.com, one day after Edge made a surprise return on SmackDown by attacking Reigns and Jimmy Uso.

Edge had not been seen on WWE programming since Night 2 of WrestleMania 37 in April. Edge was part of the Triple Threat main event that also included Reigns and Daniel Bryan.

Reigns won the match and retained the Universal title when he hit both Edge and Bryan with a conchairto, stacked them up and pinned them at the same time.

The Rated-R Superstar came back with a vengeance Friday after nearly three months away, and he is now set to face Reigns in a singles match for the first time.

Since winning the Universal Championship almost one year ago, Reigns has run through many of the top Superstars WWE has to offer, including "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman, Jey Uso, Kevin Owens, Bryan, Edge, Cesaro and Rey Mysterio.

Prior to Edge's return, Reigns and Paul Heyman were discussing the notion that there was no one left for The Tribal Chief to defeat, but Edge made it clear his pursuit of the Universal title was not over.

A neck injury kept Edge out of action for nearly nine years before he made a surprise appearance in the 2020 Men's Royal Rumble match. He subsequently faced Randy Orton at WrestleMania 36 and Backlash before a torn tricep put him back on the shelf for almost eight months.

Edge returned to win the 2021 Men's Royal Rumble match, but the 47-year-old veteran fell short of becoming a 12-time world champion.

Now, Edge is set to face Reigns in the headline match of what will be WWE's first pay-per-view in front of fans in over a year—with the exception of WrestleMania 37—because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

WWE needs every star on hand now that it is going back on the road in front of fans, and Edge gives the company another main eventer.

The WWE Universe will get the chance to enjoy Reigns vs. Edge on July 18 when Money in the Bank emanates from Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

