NBA Combine Results 2021: Friday Scrimmage Highlights and Top Prospects

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

The 2021 NBA combine continued on Friday with two scrimmage games showcasing what some of the top prospects in this class can do in a head-to-head matchup.

Iowa's Joe Wieskamp was among the standout players in Game 1. Even though his team lost 86-76, the 21-year-old finished with a game-high 26 points on 6-of-7 shooting from three-point range and 10 rebounds.

B/R's Jonathan Wasserman projected Wieskamp to be selected No. 54 overall by the Indiana Pacers in his most recent mock draft.

"Wieskamp's size and bounce are excellent for a 46.2 percent three-point shooter," Wasserman wrote.

NBA draft analyst Chad Ford highlighted Wieskamp and Texas center Jericho Sims as two of the "big winners" from this combine.

Sims put up 18 points on 9-of-13 shooting with six rebounds in 28 minutes for the winning team.

South Carolina's A.J. Lawson was involved in everything for his team. The Candian star scored 17 points (4-of-10 from three-point range), grabbed seven rebounds, dished out seven assists and had four steals.

Sims' wingspan of 87.25 inches was tied with Auburn's JT Thor for the second-longest at the combine. Neemias Queta had the longest at 88 inches. Sims also measured in at 250.2 pounds with 5.5 percent body fat.

Sims is older for an NBA draft prospect, having spent the past four years playing for the Longhorns. The evolution in his game during that time is evident, as he started all 50 games over the past two seasons with an average of 9.5 points and 7.7 assists per contest.

The second game of the day was a wild offensive showcase for both clubs. Team 4 defeated Team 2 by a final of 101-94 in a game that saw nine different players score at least 10 points.

Quentin Grimes had an excellent showcase with 27 points (7-of-12 three-point shooting) in 27 minutes.

Per ESPN's Jonathan Givony, Grimes' all-around performance throughout the week may have helped his draft stock:

Wasserman's latest mock had Grimes going with the second-to-last-pick of the draft to the Brooklyn Nets. The 21-year-old showed a fantastic shooting touch last season at Houston. He made 40.3 percent of his three-point attempts and averaged 17.8 points per game.

USC forward Isaiah Mobley may have gotten underrated coming into the predraft process because his brother, Evan, is likely going to be a top-five pick.

But Mobley was a standout player on both ends of the court throughout this week:

Mobley wasn't a high-volume shooter in two seasons at USC, but he was efficient with a 47.3 field-goal percentage. The 21-year-old displayed more touch as a sophomore by making 43.6 percent of his three-pointers, though only averaged 1.2 attempts per game.

If Mobley's offensive game continues to evolve, he's got the length to be a disruptive defender with an 87-inch wingspan and 107.5-inch standing reach.

With the top of the draft seemingly set, aside from knowing the exact order that the players will be selected, the combine provided a great opportunity for teams picking lower in the first round and in the second round to see the potential diamonds in the rough that could be available.

Based on the results from Friday's two scrimmage games, there will likely be a lot of players who are able to contribute at the next level.