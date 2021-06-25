X

    Luka Garza Withdraws from NBA Draft Combine Scrimmages Because of Groin Injury

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIJune 26, 2021

    AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

    Iowa big man Luka Garza withdrew from Friday's scrimmages at the NBA draft combine because of a groin injury, per ESPN's Jonathan Givony.

    Garza averaged 24.1 points on 55.3 percent shooting and 8.7 rebounds for the Hawkeyes during his senior year, which saw him earn many accolades, including the John R. Wooden Award, the Naismith Trophy and a consensus First-Team All-America selection.

    Garza also impressed at this year's combine:

    Jonathan Givony @DraftExpress

    Late night workout with Iowa's Luka Garza at UIC in Chicago. Garza has lost nearly 30 pounds from the end of the season, down to a svelte 243 pounds. Shooting the ball really well here. <a href="https://t.co/CqFnCC8Sxz">pic.twitter.com/CqFnCC8Sxz</a>

    David Eickholt @DavidEickholt

    Luka Garza unofficial NBA Combine Numbers: 11.9 seconds in the pro agility drill. <br><br>Faster than USC's Isaiah Mobley, Auburn's JT Thor and a few other big men.<br><br>Not sure how many people were expecting that from Garza.

    Mike Schmitz @Mike_Schmitz

    Ending the night watching a slimmed down Luka Garza splash corner 3 after corner 3. One of the most productive players in college basketball history looks great physically and has an excellent opportunity to showcase his talent the next few days in Chicago. <a href="https://t.co/wZYaJQryig">pic.twitter.com/wZYaJQryig</a>

    David Eickholt @DavidEickholt

    Honestly-- Luka Garza performed well in agility drills and I've been told by sources at the combine that he has shot the ball incredibly well. The last two years of tape are all teams need to see from Luka. The dude can play and contribute to a team. <br><br>Doesn't need to play.

    He measured in at 6'10" (without shoes) and 242.8 pounds at the combine. Garza's wingspan also came in at 7'1½".

    Garza spoke with ESPN's Mike Schmitz about his preparations for the combine, most notably his weight loss:

    NBA Draft @NBADraft

    All-time leading scorer for <a href="https://twitter.com/IowaHoops?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@IowaHoops</a> Luka Garza on how he's prepping his mind &amp; body for the NBA Draft!<br><br>📺: Microsoft Surface NBA Draft Combine on ESPN2 <a href="https://t.co/2ezyVSTF6Y">pic.twitter.com/2ezyVSTF6Y</a>

    Garza snuck in at No. 50 on Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report's latest 2021 draft prospect big board, but his draft stock could be on the rise after his combine performance, even if he was forced to bow out of scrimmages.

