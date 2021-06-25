Luka Garza Withdraws from NBA Draft Combine Scrimmages Because of Groin Injury

Luka Garza Withdraws from NBA Draft Combine Scrimmages Because of Groin InjuryJune 26, 2021
Iowa big man Luka Garza withdrew from Friday's scrimmages at the NBA draft combine because of a groin injury, per ESPN's Jonathan Givony.
Garza averaged 24.1 points on 55.3 percent shooting and 8.7 rebounds for the Hawkeyes during his senior year, which saw him earn many accolades, including the John R. Wooden Award, the Naismith Trophy and a consensus First-Team All-America selection.
Garza also impressed at this year's combine:
Mike Schmitz @Mike_Schmitz
Ending the night watching a slimmed down Luka Garza splash corner 3 after corner 3. One of the most productive players in college basketball history looks great physically and has an excellent opportunity to showcase his talent the next few days in Chicago. <a href="https://t.co/wZYaJQryig">pic.twitter.com/wZYaJQryig</a>
David Eickholt @DavidEickholt
Honestly-- Luka Garza performed well in agility drills and I've been told by sources at the combine that he has shot the ball incredibly well. The last two years of tape are all teams need to see from Luka. The dude can play and contribute to a team. <br><br>Doesn't need to play.
He measured in at 6'10" (without shoes) and 242.8 pounds at the combine. Garza's wingspan also came in at 7'1½".
Garza spoke with ESPN's Mike Schmitz about his preparations for the combine, most notably his weight loss:
NBA Draft @NBADraft
All-time leading scorer for <a href="https://twitter.com/IowaHoops?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@IowaHoops</a> Luka Garza on how he's prepping his mind & body for the NBA Draft!<br><br>📺: Microsoft Surface NBA Draft Combine on ESPN2 <a href="https://t.co/2ezyVSTF6Y">pic.twitter.com/2ezyVSTF6Y</a>
Garza snuck in at No. 50 on Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report's latest 2021 draft prospect big board, but his draft stock could be on the rise after his combine performance, even if he was forced to bow out of scrimmages.
🚨 Mavs Hiring Kidd as HC
Jason Kidd agrees to become Dallas' new HC, with Nike exec Nico Harrison taking 'lead' basketball ops role (Shams)