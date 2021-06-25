Luka Garza Withdraws from NBA Draft Combine Scrimmages Because of Groin Injury

AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

Iowa big man Luka Garza withdrew from Friday's scrimmages at the NBA draft combine because of a groin injury, per ESPN's Jonathan Givony.

Garza averaged 24.1 points on 55.3 percent shooting and 8.7 rebounds for the Hawkeyes during his senior year, which saw him earn many accolades, including the John R. Wooden Award, the Naismith Trophy and a consensus First-Team All-America selection.

Garza also impressed at this year's combine:

He measured in at 6'10" (without shoes) and 242.8 pounds at the combine. Garza's wingspan also came in at 7'1½".

Garza spoke with ESPN's Mike Schmitz about his preparations for the combine, most notably his weight loss:

Garza snuck in at No. 50 on Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report's latest 2021 draft prospect big board, but his draft stock could be on the rise after his combine performance, even if he was forced to bow out of scrimmages.